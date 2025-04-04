Karachi, Apr 4 (PTI) A senior police officer in Karachi has been arrested for posting alleged inappropriate comments on social media about President Asif Ali Zardari who is currently hospitalised for coronavirus treatment, officials said on Friday.

Zardari, 69, has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in isolation in a private hospital in Karachi, his physician said on Wednesday.

Abrar Shah, a station investigating officer posted at Ibrahim Hyderi police station, posted on social media on the illness of Zardari. His content was deemed as inappropriate, insensitive and unsuitable and a case was registered against him on the complaint of a fellow police officer, the officials said.

Abrar has been arrested under the new Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

The controversial PECA law, revised this year, provides a legal framework for defining, investigating, and prosecuting electronic crimes, including cyber offenses, online harassment, and the distribution of inappropriate content targeting public officials.

