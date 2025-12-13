Lahore [Pakistan], December 13 (ANI): Traders and transporters in Punjab have intensified criticism of the provincial government as a wheel-jam strike entered its sixth day, warning that prolonged disruption to goods movement is inflicting severe economic damage and hurting Pakistan's international trade commitments.

According to Dawn, while two transporters' groups announced a decision to call off the strike after holding talks with Lahore police, major national-level transport associations rejected the move, saying the protest would continue until their demands were met.

Also Read | Will Retired Govt Employees Stop Getting DA Hike, Pay Commission Benefits Under Finance Act 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message.

Highlighting the impact on exporters, Pakistan Textile Exporters Association Secretary General Azizullah Goheer told Dawn that consignments imported through Karachi Port and export goods meant for international buyers had remained stuck for nearly a week.

"We are yet to receive the material lying at the Karachi Port after being imported from various countries. Likewise, the goods we were to send to various international buyers have been lying at factories for the last six days," he said.

Also Read | New Epstein Photos Released: Democratic Oversight Committee Releases 19 of Jeffrey Epstein's Estate Photos Showing Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Bill Gates and Other High-Profile People (See Pics).

Describing the situation as grave, Goheer added, "The strike is not only causing financial loss but also damaging our credibility and commitment internationally. We are missing vessels through which we booked our export goods. It is a loss of billions," Dawn reported.

As the economic fallout deepened, traders and goods transporters jointly addressed a press conference, accusing the government of paralysing business activity through what they described as harsh enforcement measures, including amendments to the motor vehicle ordinance that allow field officers to impose heavy fines and register FIRs against transporters.

Addressing reporters, All Pakistan Anjuman Tajiran Pakistan General Secretary Naeem Mir said commercial activity had come to a standstill not only in Punjab but also in other provinces due to the suspension of goods transport.

"There is no business in Lahore and in the rest of Punjab. Business activities have also come to a grinding halt in Sindh and other provinces due to the closure of goods transport. At present, no goods in the wholesale markets are being transported to other cities from Lahore," he said.

Flanked by representatives of transport associations, Mir criticised the Punjab chief minister's governance style and appealed for direct engagement with the business community.

"We the traders are already worried due to repeated visits of officers of several departments at our businesses on a daily basis. Now, the wheel-jam strike has choked business activities across Punjab. You (the CM) are our leader. Please listen to us," he said, according to Dawn.

He further alleged that transporters were misled during talks, claiming commitments made by the transport minister were later rejected by a senior minister.

"Which governance style is this? Who is giving advice to the government? Why are we being treated like the culprits of May 9 (2023) incidents?" he asked.

Meanwhile, the Mazda Goods Transport Association and the Punjab Goods Transport Alliance separately announced that they would end their participation in the strike following assurances from Lahore police.

Speaking to reporters, an office-bearer said, "As the DIG police has assured us to resolve the issue, we have decided to call off the strike. We will also meet the CM and the senior minister today (Saturday)."

The alliance later issued a formal statement to this effect.

However, other transport bodies distanced themselves from the announcement.

All Pakistan Truck Trailer Owners Association chief Lala Yasir Naseer told Dawn that the protest was nationwide and could not be ended by a few groups.

"Only two groups have announced to call off the strike, but we are not with them. Moreover, the strike is being observed across the country and not just Punjab," he said.

Reiterating the association's position, Naseer added, "We will only call off the strike after suspension of the disputed clauses of the motor vehicle ordinance and other highhandedness with the transporters on the part of enforcement officers."

Transporters of Goods Association Chairman Tariq Gujjar said the shutdown had affected port operations as well.

"Our several trucks, trailers are impounded in Punjab due to the implementation of the ordinance and other issues. Similarly, the Sindh government has also issued a letter to implement laws related to operating old trucks and was taking similar actions," he said, adding that all three ports in Karachi were currently non-operational.

Calling for infrastructure support, Gujjar said one of the transporters' key demands was proper parking facilities at Karachi's ports.

"We are with the transporters of Punjab and other provinces and will continue our strike till the acceptance of our demands," he warned.

With negotiations stalled and divisions emerging among transport groups, business leaders cautioned that continued disruption could deepen losses across supply chains and further strain Pakistan's trade and industrial sectors, Dawn reported. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)