Islamabad [Pakistan], November 20 (ANI): Pakistan reported 319 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Saturday.

The overall tally of the infected people has climbed to 1,281,559 across the country, Xinhua reported citing the NCOC.

Currently, the country has 22,479 active cases, while 1,230,425 patients have recovered.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province has been the worst hit, with a total of 473,918 cases, followed by eastern Punjab province where the virus was detected in 442,353 people.

Meanwhile, a total of 28,655 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, including seven patients who lost their lives to the pandemic over the last 24 hours, the NCOC said. (ANI)

