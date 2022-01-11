Islamabad, Jan 11 (PTI) Pakistan on Tuesday said that authorities have partially inoculated 100 million people against the COVID-19 as the fifth wave of the coronavirus has begun in the country.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, who is head of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), tweeted that 75 million people have been fully vaccinated.

“Achieved another major milestone in the vaccination campaign yesterday, crossing 100 million people who have received at least one dose. Of these nearly 75 million are fully vaccinated,” he said.

He went on to say that “work not complete yet” and there was “need to keep the momentum” against the coronavirus.

The achievement coincided with the start of the fifth wave of the pandemic.

Umar urged all the provinces to follow the non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) and the obligatory regime to curtail the spread of the virus.

He asked the unvaccinated people to get the shots as soon as possible and those fully vaccinated six months ago to get a booster dose.

Meanwhile, 1,467 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases to 1,307,174.

Two people died in this period, taking the death tally to 28,974, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

