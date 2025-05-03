Peshawar, May 3 (PTI) Pakistani security forces killed five terrorists and apprehended two others in three separate operations in the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the last week, the military's media wing said on Saturday.

An intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in Bajaur district on the reported presence of militants. During the conduct of the operation, troops killed three militants, the statement said.

Two militants were killed in another intelligence-based operation in Dossali area in North Waziristan district.

In the third operation in Mohmand district, security forces busted a militant hideout and apprehended two militants.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from these militants, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the security forces for killing five militants in North Waziristan and Bajaur and arresting two militants in Mohmand.

