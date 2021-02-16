Peshawar, Feb 16 (PTI) The Pakistan security forces have gunned down three terrorists associated with banned outfits during an intelligence-based operation in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, police said.

The forces killed the terrorists in Mir Ali tehsil of north Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan, they said.

The terrorists killed were identified commander Akbar Din, Muddassar and Naik Muhammad.

They were wanted in incidents of target killings, attack on security forces' convoys and other crimes, they said.

