Lahore [Pakistan], April 13 (ANI): Near the Sherpao Bridge in Lahore's Gulberg, an official of the Special Branch of the Police was allegedly shot at and hurt by unidentified attackers, Dawn reported.

Around the Sherpao Bridge in Gulberg on Tuesday, an official of the Special Branch of the Punjab Police was allegedly shot at and hurt by automobile riders.

Also Read | Gerard Depardieu Accused of Sexual Misconduct by 13 Women Between 2004 and 2022.

Dawn reported citing the police that the passengers in the car had a heated argument with Imran and Sabir, two Special Branch police officers, over a trivial topic.

Following the argument, the assailants opened fire and injured Imran and fled the scene, abandoning their car on the road. The special branch officer, Imran who was shot at the scene was shifted to the hospital later.

Also Read | Prince Harry to Attend King Charles III's Coronation Without Meghan Markle – Reports.

Police as soon as they reached the place of the incident started an investigation. The assailants are yet to be arrested. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)