Peshawar, Mar 31 (PTI) A Pakistan think tank in a recent report said the militant fatalities surpassed the loss of civilians and security forces' personnel in the first quarter of this year, for the first time in the last 12 years.

The Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) in its report said during the first quarter of 2025, the country witnessed 897 violence-linked fatalities and 542 injuries among civilians, security personnel and outlaws.

The casualties, totalling 1,439, stemmed from 354 incidents of violence, including terrorist attacks and counter-terror operations.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, as many as 1,028 fatalities were recorded, these figures mark nearly 13 per cent decline in overall violence.

The period under review saw some promising trends in the security landscape of Pakistan such as fatalities of militants and insurgents outnumbered the cumulative losses of civilians and security forces' personnel for the first time in 12 years.

Notably, less fatal losses among civilians and security forces' personnel, compared to the fourth quarter of the year 2024, were observed and nearly 13 per cent reduction in overall violence was reported.

“Despite progress, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan remain epicentres of violence, accounting for 98 per cent of all fatalities, with attacks growing bolder and militant tactics evolving — including the unprecedented hijacking of Jaffar Express.

“Projections warn of over 3,600 fatalities by year-end if current trends persist, potentially making 2025 one of Pakistan's deadliest years,” it stated.

Majority of the fatalities and incidents of violence were recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, with both accounting for over 98 per cent of all fatalities and 94 per cent incidents, cumulatively.

Individually, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suffered over 63 per cent of all violence-related fatalities, compared to Q4 2024, it witnessed a promising 18 per cent reduction in violence.

Balochistan suffered 35 per cent of all fatalities in the period under review. However, when compared to the last quarter, it recorded an alarming 15 per cent surge in violence.

Against 495 outlaws eliminated, civilians and security personnel suffered 402 fatalities, which account for nearly 19 per cent fewer losses as compared to outlaws.

Their combined losses accounted for nearly 45 per cent of all fatalities compared to outlaws' making up over 55 per cent of total recorded this quarter.

Equally positive, the civilians and security personnel suffered almost 50 per cent and 13 per cent less fatal losses, respectively, in the period under review compared to Q4 2024.

In contrast, the fatalities of outlaws, including militants and insurgents, increased by over 20 per cent.

The number of fatalities from violence claimed by the militant and insurgent outfits appeared to have dropped in Q1 2025 from 316 in Q4 2024 to 229, marking a 28 per cent decrease.

Over 500 people suffered violence (313 deaths and 217 injuries) during the holy month of Ramazan with various banned groups, including the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), TTP-Gul Bahadur Group, IS-Khorasan, Balochistan Liberation Army and Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army, claiming responsibility for these attacks.

