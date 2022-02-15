Islamabad, Feb 15 (PTI) The Pakistan government on Tuesday announced to set up a separate judicial system for overseas Pakistanis to settle their disputes in the minimum time frame.

The decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said here.

"We have given approval for a separate judicial system for overseas Pakistanis, continuing our tradition to think about and work for their benefit," he said.

The minister said the system would be first implemented in the capital Islamabad through an act. The law would be later implemented in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after approval of the two provinces, where the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has its government.

The minister also said that the same laws would also be introduced in Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

India has clearly conveyed to Pakistan that the entire union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of the country by virtue of its fully legal and irrevocable accession.

India maintains the government of Pakistan or its judiciary has no locus standi on territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it.

He said that the main feature of the new system would be the summary trials method to dispose of cases of various nature filed by overseas Pakistanis.

Chaudhry said that speedy trial and timely provision of justice was the right of every person but since overseas Pakistanis come back for a limited period, the new system would help them to get their grievances addressed in a timely manner.

More than nine million Pakistanis are living overseas and the PTI government depends a lot on their financial support. The party has also promised to give them the right to cast their vote while staying abroad.

