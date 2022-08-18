Islamabad, Aug 18 (PTI) Top military commanders of Pakistan and the United States on Thursday discussed defence and security cooperation and other issues of mutual interest and regional security.

US CENTCOM General Michael Erik Kurilla, along with a delegation, visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and held a one-on-one meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, a statement issued by the Pakistani military said.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and stability, defence and security cooperation particularly military to military ties, the military said.

The one-on-one call was followed by a delegation-level meeting, it added.

The Pakistan Army's counter-terrorism efforts and contributions towards regional peace and stability were discussed during the meeting, it said.

The Pakistan-US military training exchange programme was also discussed, it added.

"The visiting dignitary acknowledged the Pakistan Army's commendable efforts in the fight against terrorism, counter-terrorism experiences and efforts for regional peace and stability," the statement said.

