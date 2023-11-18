Chakwal [Pakistan], November 18 (ANI): Chakwal police have filed a case against two teachers from a local seminary on accusations of sexually assaulting and torturing students, as reported by ARY News on Friday.

As per the First Information Report (FIR), the father of one victim alleged that Zeeshan and Anis, teachers at the seminary, had sexually assaulted and tortured 14 students, including his son. The FIR outlined that the suspects used to threaten students and make marks on the bodies of the students using knives.

Following the FIR, the police conducted a raid, leading to the arrest of one suspect, Anis. However, the second suspect, Zeeshan, remains at large, according to ARY News.

This incident mirrors a similar case in 2021, where a seminary teacher in Rawalpindi's Pirwadhai was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and torturing a student. Mufti Shahnawaz Ahmed faced an FIR filed by the victim's father, who reported that his daughter had been harassed by the teacher for several months.

The victim recounted resisting the teacher's advances, resulting in torture. She claimed to have been drugged, causing her to lose consciousness and forget the subsequent events.

The father received a call from the seminary management, informing him to pick up his daughter, who had blacked out during the ordeal.

On regaining her consciousness, she narrated her ordeal saying the teacher had been trying to harass her for the past several months, he added.

She said the teacher tortured her after she resisted his attempts of sexual harassment. She was then given a drug following which she fainted and didn't remember what happened afterwards, ARY News reported the complainant as saying. (ANI)

