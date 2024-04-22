Islamabad [Pakistan], April 22 (ANI): The Pakistan parliament's sanctity was disrupted by an unusual incident as thieves managed to slip past security, leaving officials and journalists perplexed as they found themselves barefooted, The Express Tribune reported.

Security personnel were left baffled as shoes mysteriously disappeared from the parliament premises, causing widespread concern.

Upon hearing about the incident, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq promptly intervened, demanding a comprehensive report from the security detail, the report added.

The episode unfolded during Friday prayers at a mosque within the Parliament House, where worshippers, including Members of National Assembly (MNAs), journalists, and parliamentary staff, had congregated.

However, while the faithful bowed in prayer, opportunists seized the moment to abscond with over 20 pairs of shoes from the mosque's doorstep, according to The Express Tribune.

The theft left worshippers stranded, compelled to walk away barefoot, causing chaos as they scrambled for alternatives.

Responding promptly to the breach, the National Assembly speaker expressed serious concern over the security lapse and promptly ordered a thorough investigation into the matter.

According to insider sources, the security personnel assigned to the area were notably absent at the time of the theft, exacerbating the gravity of the situation.

In compliance with the speaker's directives, the joint secretary admin and sergeant at arms have been assigned to conduct an inquiry into the incident, with efforts underway to identify the perpetrator(s) through CCTV footage surveillance, The Express Tribune reported. (ANI)

