Kalat [Pakistan], February 1 (ANI): As many as 23 terrorists were gunned down by Pakistani forces in two separate clearance operations conducted in Kalat and Harnai, Balochistan, ARY News reported citing the army.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) -- Pak military's media wing -- multiple 'sanitization operations' were conducted by the security forces throughout the province after the Kalat incident.

Also Read | Donald Trump Fires US Director of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Rohit Chopra in Latest Purge of Biden Administration Holdover.

Earlier in a separate operation, Pakistan security forces killed four Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists, during an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

Pakistan security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Kaulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan. The troops gunned down 4 TTP terrorists during the operation.

Also Read | WhatsApp Zero Click Attack: Israeli Company Paragon Solutions Allegedly Targets 90 High-Profile Journalists, Civilians Through Spyware Campaign, Meta Responds.

Earlier on Thursday, a Pakistan Army Major and a soldier as well as six TTP terrorists killed during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted in the Mir Ali area of the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The troops got into a gunfight at the TTP's location and killed six terrorists while reporting 2 casualties - Major Hamza Israr, 29, and Sepoy Muhammad Naeem, 26, ARY News reported.

Earlier, on the night of January 31/February 1, while successfully thwarting terrorists' attempt to establish roadblocks in the general area of Mangocher, Kalat District, 12 terrorists were killed, bringing the total number of dead terrorists to 23 in Balochistan operations.

As many as 43 terrorists were killed by the Pak security forces since December 9 during extensive intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, causing a major setback to Fitna-Al- Khwarij and other terrorist groups operating in Balochistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)