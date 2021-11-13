Islamabad [Pakistan], November 13 (ANI): Four people in Pakistan broke into Islamabad Model College on Friday, assaulted students and harassed teachers in the institution.

"The boys, between the ages of 20 and 25, got off from a grey Vigo (Car) and started banging the main door of the college at 8am," Dr Faiz, Principal of the Islamabad Model College for Boys told the police.

"They looked drunk. The suspects first beat up the security guard, hurled obscenities at him, and then forcefully entered the building," the Principal added.

Once inside, the boys started assaulting students, laughing loudly all the time. They harassed women teachers at the college as well. Dr Faiz added that the suspects threatened the teachers and students as well, Samaa TV reported.

"By breaking into the college and misbehaving with us, these men have not only violated the decorum of an educational institution but also broken the law," the principal pointed out.

After the incident, Dr Faiz filed a complaint at the Shalimar police station.

The suspects, identified as Faiz Javed, Faizan Mirza, Haris Imtiaz, and Faisal Khan were immediately arrested and presented before the court on Saturday morning.

The Islamabad sessions court sent the four to prison for the crime. (ANI)

