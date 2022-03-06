Chowk Azam [Pakistan], March 6 (ANI): At least seven people, including three children and a woman, were killed and 15 others injured in a road accident in Chowk Azam, a city in Punjab's Layyah district in Pakistan.

Two vehicles in the city collided which lead to this horrific collision. The incident occurred near Gola Adda in Chowk Azam city.

Also Read | South Korea to Impose Sanctions Against Belarus for Its ‘Support of Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine’.

Following the accident, the injured bodies were moved to Taluka Headquarters Hospital (THQ). The cause of the accident is yet unknown as per the initial reports, reported ARY News.

In a separate incident, four people including a girl student lost their lives in a series of road accidents in Karachi. The girl named Ayesha was on her way to her University when a truck got out of control and ran over her. The unfortunate incident took place near the Expo centre.

Also Read | Russia Disabled Ukrainian Airfield With High-Precision Weapons, Says Russian Defence Ministry.

The second incident took place near Urdu University when a bus ran over a young boy, Haider after he fell on the road following hit by a speedy car. According to the Police report, Haider died on the spot. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)