Sann [Pakistan], January 18 (ANI): The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) staged a large protest rally in Sindh on the 122nd birth anniversary of Sain GM Syed, the veteran Sindhi nationalist leader regarded by his followers as the Father of the Sindhi Nation, amid allegations of state repression, arrests, and enforced disappearances.

In a press release shared on X, JSFM stated that the rally, organised under the slogans "Sindh Wants Freedom" and "Release All Enforced Disappeared Political Activists from Sindh and Balochistan", was led by JSFM district president Saeed Tiyono, accompanied by senior activists Hosho Sindhi and Hafeez Deshi. A large number of party workers participated, marching through various routes before reaching Sain GM Syed's mausoleum in Sann.

At the mausoleum, participants paid tribute by presenting the national anthem of Sindhudesh and cutting a cake to mark the nationalist leader's birth anniversary. Speakers at the gathering reiterated their pledge to continue what they described as a peaceful struggle for Sindh's freedom and the restoration of Sindhudesh, while also offering respect at the graves of Sindhi nationalist martyrs.

However, the commemorative event was overshadowed by allegations of a heavy-handed state response. In a joint statement, JSFM Central Chairman Sohail Abro and several senior leaders condemned what they termed raids on the homes of political activists, road blockades aimed at stopping party convoys, and arrests carried out on the occasion of the anniversary.

The statement accused the Pakistani state of attempting to prevent peaceful activists from visiting their leader's mausoleum, claiming this reflected official fear of Sain G.M. Syed's political ideology. According to JSFM, his ideas have gained wide acceptance across Sindh, uniting the population under the demand for self-determination.

JSFM leaders further alleged that late-night raids were conducted on the homes of activists, including Jamshoro district president Saeed Tweeno, and that placards bearing images of forcibly disappeared political activists were confiscated. These actions were described as illegal, immoral, and serious violations of basic human rights. Despite the restrictions, JSFM claimed that convoys from Jamshoro and other parts of Sindh reached Sann, which it portrayed as evidence of growing political awareness and public support for the movement.

The organisation appealed to international bodies, including the United Nations, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch, to take notice of what it called ongoing repression and enforced disappearances in Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, urging international intervention and support for the Sindhi people's political rights and self-determination. (ANI)

