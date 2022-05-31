Islamabad [Pakistan], May 31 (ANI): Pakistan reported 54 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the country's ministry of health said on Tuesday.

The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,530,387 across the country after adding the fresh cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,379 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, with no more deaths over the last 24 hours, according to the ministry's statistics.

On Monday, 12,232 tests were conducted throughout the country while the positivity rate stood at 0.44 percent.

There are 83 patients who are in critical condition, reported Xinhua.

Pakistan on May 9 reported the first case of COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1.This new sub-variant is causing an increasing number of cases in different countries, the National Institute of Health (NIH) had said in a statement.

"NIH has detected the first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1. This new sub-variant is causing an increasing number of cases in different countries," the health body had tweeted. (ANI)

