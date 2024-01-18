Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Islamabad, Jan 18 (AP) Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the country's air force carried out retaliatory strikes on insurgents inside Iran.

It followed Iran's attack on Tuesday on Pakistani soil that killed two children in the southwestern Balochistan province.

There was no immediate acknowledgment of the strikes in Iran. (AP)

