Karachi [Pakistan], November 18 (ANI): The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Pakistan acquitted four members of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) in the murder case of citizens in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Pakistan-based media outlet reported that the hearing of the murder case of four citizens, Umar, Abdul Shakoor, Kamran and Asadullah was held in the ATC court.

The MQM-L leaders were accused of attacking the citizens on October 19, 2012 in the vicinity of Mobina Town Police Station.

During the proceedings, the prosecution failed to provide solid evidence against the four MQM-L members including Farhat Abbas, Shahzeb, Mujtaba, and Hammad.

The ATC court, after hearing the arguments from both sides, acquitted all the accused in the case, as the evidence produced before the court was not sufficient. (ANI)

