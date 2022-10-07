Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], October 7 (ANI): A policeman was wounded when armed men launched an attack on a patrol party on Wednesday night in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

Dawn reported citing the official that a search party at Lakki Marwat police station patrolling on Manjiwala link road when the assailants attacked them, injuring a policeman.

"The party confronted the suspects, who were coming towards Lakki city on a motorcycle near the Paharkhel Thall area," he said adding that a head constable identified as Jameel was injured in the exchange of fire with the attackers and was immediately rushed to a local hospital.

The patrolling party was led by SHO Abdul Razzaq. A search in the area has been launched as the armed men flew the scene, according to Dawn.

Time and again Pakistan has been witnessing the deaths of security personnel in targeted attacks.

Pakistan claims to have seen 434 militant attacks on its security forces during the first six months of this year, according to a report presented in the country's parliament last month.

At least 323 security personnel were killed and over 700 injured in these attacks, The Express Tribune reported citing details presented by the Interior Ministry in the Pakistani Senate.

The north-western state of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) reported the highest number of attacks on the security forces with 247 such incidents.

Balochistan witnessed the second-highest of 171 attacks. Sindh province reported 12 attacks while Punjab witnessed the least number of attacks. (ANI)

