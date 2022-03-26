Quetta, Mar 26 (AP) The Pakistani army said Saturday that security forces killed six Baluch militants during a raid at their hideout in the country's volatile southwest.

In a statement, the military said the raid was conducted in the Nagao mountains near the Sibbi district of Baluchistan. Militants opened fire triggering a shootout in which six of them were killed.

One soldier was also killed and two others wounded in the heavy exchange of fire. The dead militants were involved in recent attacks in Sibbi and surroundings. Troops recovered weapons and ammunition from the hideout.

Baluchistan has been the scene of a low level insurgency by Baluch separatists, who want independence from Islamabad. (AP)

