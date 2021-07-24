Islamabad [Pakistan], July 24 (ANI): Pakistan has called on United Nations bodies to investigate reports about India allegedly using the Israeli-origin spyware "Pegasus" to spy on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, The Express Tribune reported on Friday.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that Islamabad intends to bring the matter to the attention of "appropriate global platforms".

"We have noted with serious concern recent international media reports exposing Indian government's organised spying operations against its own citizens, foreigners as well as Prime Minister Imran Khan, using an Israeli origin spyware," the spokesperson said.

Chaudhri stated that widespread surveillance and spying operations are in clear breach of global norms of responsible state behaviour.

According to reports, the Pegasus data leak allegations which surfaced through a consortium of media organisations over the weekend, suggests widespread abuse of the software, which the manufacturers insist, is only intended for use against criminals and terrorists.

At least one number once used by Imran Khan was also targeted by the NSO Group and its Pegasus malware, Tribune reported.

The Pegasus malware infects electronic devices, enabling operators of the tool to obtain messages, photos and emails, record calls, and even activate microphones, according to the consortium's reporting.

The leak contains a list of more than 50,000 phone numbers which reportedly belong to those identified as people of interest, by clients of the company behind Pegasus, including some governments. (ANI)

