Rawalpindi [Pakistan], March 31 (ANI): Authorities in Pakistan have enforced a special security plan around Adiala jail in Pakistan's Rawalpindi for three days amid a possible protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), The Express Tribune reported.

According to sources, authorities have set up eight additional security checkpoints on the road leading up to the jail, with approximately 200 officers and personnel placed on duty under the security plan. Security officials will perform duties in three shifts with SP Saddar Nabeel Khokhar overseeing security arrangements.

Also Read | Volkan Konak Dies: Renowned Turkish Singer Passes Away After Collapsing on Stage During Concert in Cyprus.

The security measures, include assistance from the reserve force, and police personnel have been equipped with anti-riot gear to handle any untoward situation, The Express Tribune reported, citing sources. Notably, the opposition's push to shake up the political landscape is picking up steam with anti-government protests set to start after Eid. However, PTI and its allies, without JUI-F's street muscle, are left grasping for a united front.

Despite several rounds of talks, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman remains noncommittal, citing concerns over PTI's leadership structure in the absence of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan. Rehman has sought clear assurances on decision-making authority before supporting the opposition movement.

Also Read | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Visit London From April 8-10; Free Trade Agreement Talks May Figure in Meetings.

As Imran Khan continues to remain incarcerated in Adiala Jail, JUI-F chief wants clarity on who will lead the opposition alliance and take key decisions after the movement starts.

PTI leaders acknowledged that limited access to Imran Khan has slowed negotiations and is delaying a final agreement. However, they remain hopeful that JUI-F will climb aboard the opposition alliance - Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) - soon after Eid.

Considering JUI-F's street muscle, PTI has been eager to secure the support of Fazlur Rehman, although the government is working to keep him in its orbit, as seen in past legislative deals like the 26th Amendment, The Express Tribune reported.

Fazl reportedly stressed that any PTI representative negotiating on Imran Khan's behalf must have full decision-making powers, something PTI struggles to guarantee without the PTI founder's direct input.

The opposition alliance has been positioning itself for a major political showdown, as it was seen during the recent multi-party conference, where leaders from various political parties demanded constitutional supremacy, fresh polls and an end to the government's crackdown on criticism, the report said.

Despite facing issues in booking the venue for the conference, the opposition managed to hold the conference and termed the current Shehbaz Sharif-led government illegitimate and called for electoral reforms. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)