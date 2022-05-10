Quetta [Pakistan], May 10 (ANI): The Baloch National Movement (BNM) has strongly condemned the raid on the house of Mohsin Baloch by Pakistani security agencies.

Qazi Rehan, the spokesperson of BNM in a statement, called the raid on the party member's House as collective punishment and said that raids of the Pakistan Army on the houses of political activists should be stopped.

Also Read | Chinese Power Plants in Pakistan To Shut Down Within Days Unless Payments Made.

Rehan said that raids on the homes of political activists, harassment of their families, obtaining information about political activists, and forcing the family to pressurize their sons to surrender and give up their struggle, would not weaken the ideological activists.

He further said, "On Sunday the Pakistani army raided the house of party member Mohsin Baloch, in Hoshaap area of Kech district of Balochistan, harassed his father Hasan Baloch, intimidated and threatened the women and children of the house."

Also Read | Elon Musk's Mother Maye Musk Shares Vintage Pics of Taj Mahal and Interesting Anecdote From Family's Visit to India in 1954.

"Security forces attempted to take Hasan Baloch with them but locals protested and thwarted their attempt. State forces also questioned Mohsin's father. The Army also threatened to come back if his son refused to surrender within five days," he added.

The party spokesperson said that the state of Pakistan and its forces not only harassed the families of Baloch political activists but also set fire to their houses. Family members of political activists including women and children were forcibly disappeared and killed in custody.

The BNM termed it a collective punishment and said it will keep raising its voice against this inhumane act on all platforms. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)