Islamabad [Pakistan], November 5 (ANI): Bodies of three newborns were found in a garbage dump in Karachi's North Nazimabad area on Saturday, as per the police, Dawn reported.

Sharea Noorjehan Station House Officer (SHO) Qamar Kiani told Dawn that the bodies were thrown in a garbage dump in Block-L of North Nazimabad and were found floating in jars filled with water and chemicals, reported Dawn, a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

The officer said the bodies might have been used for "medical purposes by a medical institute" in the city but were thrown in the garbage instead of being properly disposed of or buried.

The SHO said some medical instruments were also found, as per Dawn.

Noorjehan said that generally, "bodies of newborns recovered in the city are wrapped up in shopping bags or bed sheets."

He added that the bodies were sent to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsy and the police awaited medical reports to initiate further legal proceedings.

According to a report published in June 2023, the Edhi Foundation had buried 576 newborns in Karachi -- 200 in 2021, 289 in 2022, and a minimum of 87 in the first half of 2023.

It also stated that official records of infanticide were wildly at odds with the number of infants buried by the foundation. This prompted the Sindh Police to "issue formal instructions to register a criminal case if a dead newborn is found abandoned", as per Dawn.

Recently, the bodies of two minor children with torture marks were found in a trunk from a house in ADC colony, in Sindh's Jacobabad, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

As per police officials, two children--a seven-year-old and an eight-year-old--were tortured and killed by some unknown person in the ADC colony.

The neighbours in a statement said that the parents of the deceased boys were at work, and after returning home, they couldn't find the kids at home.

The mother, after searching for hours, opened the trunk and found the bodies of eight-year-old Shabir and seven-year-old Owais, as per ARY News.

The bodies were shifted to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem, and the local police started searching for the accused murderers and started an investigation. (ANI)

