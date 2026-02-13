Balochistan [Pakistan], February 13 (ANI): Concerns over Pakistan's judicial functioning have intensified after the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) highlighted what it termed an extraordinary lag in the announcement of bail rulings for detained leaders, including Mahrang Baloch.

The group stated that the Balochistan High Court heard arguments on December 17, 2025. Defence counsel wrapped up submissions, while prosecutors allegedly failed to place convincing material before the bench. The judges reserved the order, yet months have gone by without a pronouncement, the BYC maintained, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, alling the situation unusual, the committee argued that bail decisions are ordinarily delivered within days or weeks. The prolonged silence, it said, is fuelling questions about whether the judiciary is able to act freely in politically sensitive matters. The organisation stressed that the issue is inseparable from basic liberties, noting that uncertainty over verdicts leaves families and supporters in limbo.

BYC contended that continued incarceration without what it described as substantiated proof, coupled with the absence of a timely ruling, feeds a wider perception that legal avenues are being turned into tools against dissenting voices. It appealed to judges to act in line with constitutional obligations and provide a clear outcome without fear or favour.

In a separate development, Nadia Baloch, sister of Mahrang Baloch, released a video message accusing authorities of keeping the activist and several colleagues in custody through what she portrayed as coercive legal manoeuvres. She said her sister was first detained under public order provisions in March 2025 and later faced a wave of additional cases in different districts, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

While some courts granted relief, she claimed hurdles re-emerged after subsequent actions. An anti-terror court in Quetta had approved bail in multiple files before suspending parts of that relief, after which the defence turned again to the high court, whose judgment remains awaited.

Nadia further questioned the fairness of proceedings conducted inside the prison and objected to the same judge continuing to hear the matter despite requests for transfer. She also alleged threats of further charges, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

