Islamabad [Pakistan], June 22 (ANI): A local court in Bahawalpur sent shockwaves across Pakistan after sentencing a 22-year-old Christian youth, Noman Masih, to death on blasphemy charges, BNN Network reported, adding that the court's decision has sparked outrage among human rights activists and religious minorities who have said that a fair investigation was not made in his case, causing injustice.

Noman Masih has been accused of carrying blasphemous images on his mobile phone. According to Pakistan's Penal Code, Section 295-C, the offence carries a mandatory death sentence, according to the BNN Network report. However, those familiar with the plight of religious minorities in Pakistan are aware that false accusations of blasphemy are often used to settle personal vendettas, property disputes, religious prejudice or business rivalries, it added.

Joseph Jansen, a prominent minority rights activist, raised his deep concern and pain over the sentence. Highlighting a lack of fair investigation, Jansen said those who make false allegations against religious minorities often enjoy impunity, with little to no consequences for their actions, BNN Network reported, adding that this causes further misuse of blasphemy laws and puts innocent lives at risk.

The verdict has sparked strong reactions from various human rights activists and organizations. Ilyas Samuel, a human rights activist, expressed hope that the High Court will intervene and overturn the death sentence and urged for a thorough review of the charges against Noman Masih, according to the news report.

Nadia Stephen, a women's rights activist, stressed the fundamental right to a fair investigation saying that the accused's life is at stake. Ashiknaz Khokhar, another prominent human rights activist, said false blasphemy accusations have had a devastating effect on marginalised communities, causing the destruction of innocent lives and perpetuating a climate of fear and persecution, BNN Network reported.

Further, according to the news report, Lala Robin Daniel, chairperson of the National Minority Alliance of Pakistan, urged the Pakistan government to implement a mechanism that effectively reduces the misuse of blasphemy laws. Daniel called it crucial to create a safe environment where individuals are not unfairly targeted and where justice is served on the basis of thorough probe and evidence, BNN Network reported.

At least 57 cases of alleged blasphemy have been registered in Pakistan from January to May 2023, Eurasia Review reported, adding that the highest number of such cases, 28 in total, were reported in Punjab while Sindh followed with 16 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 8 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with 5.

Two Christian teenagers, identified as Adil Baber and Simon Masih, were recently accused of blasphemy in Lahore, Pakistan. The allegations against them were levelled by the police constable Zahid Sohail, soon after he had indulged in an altercation with the young accusers on May 28. (ANI)

