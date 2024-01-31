Hyderabad [Pakistan], January 31 (ANI): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday categorised over 181 polling stations as highly sensitive, 165 as sensitive, and 337 as normal out of a total of 883 polling stations in Pakistan's Hyderabad, ARY News reported.

The election body has officially issued the final polling scheme, including the details of nine seats for the national and provincial assemblies in Hyderabad.

According to the ECP, a total of 12,25,147 voters will exercise their right to vote in Hyderabad during the 2024 general elections.

In order to facilitate the voters, the ECP has set up 883 polling stations across the city and marked 181 polling stations as highly sensitive and 365 as sensitive, additionally, 337 polling stations have been categorised as normal to streamline the voting process, as per ARY News.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released a code of conduct for security officials who will be deployed during the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024.

The code of conduct binds the security officials, excluding the Armed Forces and Civil Armed Forces, to perform their duty in accordance with the law and cooperate with the presiding officers, returning officers (ROs) and polling staff, according to ARY News. (ANI)

