Islamabad [Pakistan], April 18 (ANI): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) handed over 6.23 million ballot papers to concerned returning officers (ROs) for by-elections in 21 constituencies, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per the details, approximately 2.55 million people in Pakistan will vote for the five National Assembly constituencies. Furthermore, around 3.61 million people will exercise their right to vote for 16 provincial assemblies seats in Pakistan.

Over 6.23 million ballot papers have been printed, with green-coloured papers for the National Assembly and white-coloured papers for the provincial assemblies, ARY News reported, citing sources. The ballot papers were given to the ROs of the respective constituencies to ensure smooth voting process.

As many as 47 candidates will contest for five National Assembly seats. Moreover, 16 Provincial Assembly constituencies are up for grabs. The by-elections are due to take place in Pakistan on April 21, ARY News reported.

These elections encompass five National Assembly seats, 12 Punjab Assembly seats, two seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, and two seats in the Balochistan Assembly. Notably, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has been elected unopposed for NA 207.

A total of 237 candidates were vying for 21 vacant seats in national and provincial assemblies during the by-elections scheduled to take place on April 21, according to ARY News report.

As many as 23 candidates are in the running for the vacant seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, while 154 candidates were up for grabs in Punjab. Zubair Ahmed Junejo secured his seat unopposed on PS-80 in Sindh.

A total of 12 candidates are vying for the empty seats in the Balochistan Assembly. An ECP official said that necessary election materials had been provided to provincial election commissioners. In addition, district Returning Officers and Returning Officers are doing their duties as per the the established election schedule.

He said close coordination has been maintained by the commission with the ministries of Interior and Defence as well as provincial law enforcement agencies, according to ARY News report. On March 13, the ECP announced the schedule for by-elections across 23 National and Provincial Assembly seats. (ANI)

