Islamabad [Pakistan], March 12 (ANI): Pakistan at the moment is engulfed in political chaos and economic crisis due to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's desperation for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ruling coalition's delaying tactics to defer elections and prolong its tenure as much as possible.

People in Pakistan seem to be living in an illusive world created by Imran Khan and his erstwhile military mentors over the years that in Pakistan both major political parties, PML (N) and PPP as well as their leaders Sharifs and Zardaris are looters and dacoits and it is solely Imran Khan who is their saviour who will rid them of all hardships and sufferings.

A huge majority of youth, elite families including those of army officers, superior judiciary and civil bureaucracy believe such kind of propaganda launched by the ISI in 2010 despite unaccountable U-turns by Imran Khan including slavery of the US.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's coalition government through its indecisiveness, incompetency and lack of interest to evolve policies to pull out Pakistan of the mess Imran Khan had created economically and geo-strategically during his government, put a cover on Imran Khan's failures and provided him opportunity to strike back.

Pakistan military establishment under the command of General Asim Munir is not prepared to let loose Imran Khan and what is happening with the PTI leaders and activists including unexpected custody of PTI leaders during jail bharo movement and violence against PTI rally near Zaman Park on March 8 shows military establishment's uncompromising mood.

The noose around Imran Khan is being tightened with every passing day. Analysts against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman claim that Imran Khan's outdated narrative is getting exposed on social media. His address to the nation on March 8 was watched by only 83 people in the first hour of the broadcast and the total viewership was 39,000 despite PTI's claims of lakhs of social media followers.

Imran Khan has converted Zaman Park into a fortress to which no one has got any access. Barriers have been installed and no one can move beyond them. It has become impossible for the people of Lahore to pass through Zaman Park. Even police and other government officials are not allowed to enter the area.

On the lines of 90, the headquarter of MQM founder Altaf Hussain, the state of Pakistan which has witnessed horrible consequences of 90 in the past is unlikely to allow access to Zaman Park, the new 90. Similarly, Imran Khan's followers are being directed to chant slogans of "Imran Khan is our red line; any hand moving towards Imran Khan will be chopped." MQM workers used to chant slogan, "Quaid ka jo ghadaar hai, wo maut ka haqdaar hai" for Altaf Hussain.

Besides other serious cases, Zille Shah's alleged murder is also expected to drag Imran Khan in further troubles. Besides the video circulating on social media, PTI workers had been caught on CCTV while dropping dead body of Zille Shah at the hospital. The Vigo van on which dead body of Zille Shah was brought to the hospital belonged to PTI Punjab leader and it had hit him.

Azaz Syed termed the March 13 as crucial day for Imran Khan. He said that Imran Khan will be indicted if he appears before the Islamabad High Court in Toshakhana case and in case he did not, PTI Chairman will be arrested and produced before the court. Azaz Syed also said that Imran Khan in real sense faces threat of life.

Considering Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's horrible performance and failure of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's to strengthen country's economy and striking a deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF), chances of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's return within coming fortnight are becoming strong. His return, however, will be subjected to holding of elections.

If the elections will be held as per schedule on April 30, Nawaz Sharif will come and if polls are delayed, Nawaz Sharif will stay in London. Maryam Nawaz has already launched onslaught against Imran and his mentors like Faiz Hameed, Saqib Nisar and Asif Saeed Khosa.

Saleem Safi in an article termed the incumbent Pakistan government not a Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government but an accidental government as the Pakistan People's Party which had been the founder party of the PDM had parted ways with it. Awami National Party had also left it while MQM and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) parties despite being the part of the govt have never been ingredients of the PDM.

Saleem Safi said that the unity in PDM has practically come to an end and cited it as the reason for not a single meeting of heads PDM parties in last one year. Even heads of many parties are not on talking terms with PDM Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

After formation of the Shehbaz Sharif government, important ministries and posts including bureaucratic posts were distributed not at the platform of PDM. However, the ministries were distributed between four leaders Chaudhary Shujaat, Shehbaz Sharif, Zardari and Maulana.

Leaders of small parties including Aftab Sherpao, Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Akhtar Mengal were not even consulted. Asif Ali Zardari remained indifferent towards ANP, while Maulana didn't give any share to Sherpao and Achakzai in Pakistan's federal government.

Zardari fought with PML (N) for every important post and grabbed many important posts including foreign ministry. Similarly, Maulana took share of posts more than what he deserved by blackmailing Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif.

MQM through good bargaining took away a powerful ministry and governorship of Sindh. BAP also bargained in better way and both factions got ministries. BNP Mengal without joining the government is benefitting from the Balochistan government while allies like Asfandyar Wali, Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Aftab Sherpao aren't part of the government. Sherpao doesn't like to talk to Maulana.

Maulana despite agreement on giving governorship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ANP grabbed the post of governor for his relative. Mohsin Dawar was handed over the chairmanship of foreign affairs committee. The parties present in the government had got chance to enjoy power after a long time. They started plundering the government's resources as they feared that they will have to go to elections shortly.

It increased Imran Khan's popularity and he started dominating the media. The irony is that every party present in the government is enjoying the power, but it is only PML (N) which has to defend every failure. It is a reality that its media policy has also failed miserably.

As far as caretaker governments are concerned, everyone knows that JUI (F) is ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa practically, while PPP dominates Punjab. Shehbaz Sharif is being blackmailed by all coalition partners. His ministers instead of listening to him listen to their respective party leaders.

Shehbaz Sharif is so vulnerable that when he talks to his cabinet members, it appears as if he is talking to some party leader. Similarly, all coalition partners took their share of the important posts in the bureaucracy. As a result, bureaucrats instead of looking towards the PM follow the orders of leaders of coalition parties. (ANI)

