Islamabad [Pakistan] March 19 (ANI): Major reservoirs have reached dead levels due to the nation's severe water scarcity caused by the ongoing drought. According to a post from Samaa TV, the water problem has had a major impact on hydropower output, severely taxing the energy supply.

At its dead level of 1,402 feet, Tarbela Dam's viable water storage has completely dried up. With a current water level of 1,054 feet and 77,000 acre-feet of stored water, Mangla Dam is still at its dead level. With a water level of 638 feet and 9,000 acre-feet of usable water, the Chashma Barrage is likewise at dead level, according to Samaa TV.

Also Read | Adani Group Launches India's Largest 'Skill and Employ' Initiative To Develop Future Workforce Supporting 'Make in India' Campaign, Partners With IGCC.

According to WAPDA, the entire amount of water stored in reservoirs is only 86,000 acre-feet, as noted in a Samaa TV report. The inflow and outflow of Tarbela Dam are 18,300 and 20,000 cusecs, respectively, followed by Mangla Dam's inflow and outflow of 23,200 and 20,400 cusecs, and Chashma Barrage's inflow and outflow of 30,100 and 27,000 cusecs, respectively.

Low water levels have resulted in a sharp decline in hydropower generation. According to Samaa TV, just 1,000 MW of Pakistan's 10,000 MW of hydropower capacity is now being produced.

Also Read | Bill Gates Says India Building Digital Innovations To Transform Global Health and Development, Not Just Its Citizens.

Only 350 MW are produced by 16 of the 17 power units at Tarbela Dam that have shut down. According to Samaa TV, Ghazi Barotha is producing 400 MW, while Warsak is producing 60 MW.

Although 240 MW is coming from other sources, the overall deficit is still substantial, according to a Samaa TV report. Experts warn that unless immediate water management measures are put in place, the deteriorating water issue will lead to further power outages and difficulties in agriculture.

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) cautioned Punjab and Sindh, the two main breadbaskets, on Friday to prepare for up to 35 per cent water shortages in the final leg of the current crop season, according to a recent Dawn story, because the Tarbela and Mangla dams are quickly approaching their dead levels.

The water regulator informed the four provinces that both reservoirs were nearing their dead levels in a letter to irrigation secretaries.

As stated in the Dawn newspaper, "IRSA's Director of Regulation Khalid Idrees Rana wrote that the provinces of Punjab and Sindh may face a shortfall of 30-35 per cent while operating the reservoirs on run-of-the-river mode at or around dead levels." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)