Islamabad [Pakistan], March 30 (ANI): The Pakistani government has finalised its plans to detain and deport Afghan citizens as the March 31 deadline for their voluntary return to Afghanistan approaches, Khaama Press reported on Saturday.

According to Khaama Press, the move is part of Pakistan's strategy to address concerns about the growing presence of Afghan migrants in the country.

A high-level meeting chaired by Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday reviewed the arrangements for the repatriation of Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders. The meeting focused on ensuring the timely execution of the deadline and the logistics involved in the return process, as reported by Khaama Press.

Despite appeals from the Afghan government and human rights organisations, Pakistan has refused to extend the deadline for the ACC holders' return and the Pakistani government had set the end of March as the deadline, and the expulsion will proceed as planned.

Naqvi also mentioned that Talal Chaudhry, the State Minister for Interior in Pakistan, would visit provinces to address any potential challenges in the repatriation process, Khaama Press reported.

As the deadline nears, Pakistani security forces have detained at least 932 Afghan migrants in Rawalpindi, further escalating the pressure surrounding the expulsion of Afghan migrants with ACC cards.

According to Khaama Press, human rights groups have condemned Pakistan's decision to expel Afghan refugees, calling it a breach of international law and warning of a potential humanitarian crisis. They argue that many of these refugees, including human rights activists, political dissidents, and victims of gender-based violence, fled Afghanistan to escape persecution, and deportation could expose them to further harm.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed serious concerns over the government's deadline for undocumented immigrants to leave by March 31, warning of a humanitarian disaster, Khaama Press reported. The commission highlighted that such forced repatriation violates international customary law and could disproportionately affect vulnerable populations, such as women, children, the elderly, and those with disabilities.

Amnesty International has called on Pakistan to halt the detentions and deportations, stressing that these actions violate the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits returning individuals to places where they face persecution. Deporting Afghan refugees, particularly women and girls, could deprive them of safety, education, and livelihood opportunities.

In response to these developments, international organisations and advocacy groups are urging Pakistan to reconsider its deportation plans and honour its commitments to refugee protection, emphasising the importance of ensuring the safety and rights of Afghan refugees to avoid exacerbating the existing humanitarian crisis.

According to Khaama Press, Pakistan has set the deadline of March 31 for Afghan migrants, including those with ACC cards, to voluntarily leave the country. However, Afghan migrants holding "PoR" cards are not at risk of expulsion until June 30.

This decision to handle the return of Afghan migrants, including the different categories of migrants, has sparked significant debate. It also underscores the challenges both countries face in managing cross-border migration while addressing the humanitarian concerns tied to the issue. (ANI)

