Islamabad [Pakistan], March 28 (ANI): Five people detained for their alleged involvment in the vandalising state and military properties following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 9 last year and granted bail recently by the Pakistan Supreme Court, have now been rearrested under the 16 MPO (Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960).

The suspects were arrested soon after their release after the 16 MPO was issued by Rawalpindi deputy commissioner. They were released from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi last night after the suspects submitted their surety bonds.

The five suspects, Owais, Saifullah, Nasrullah, Kamran and Waqas, were booked in the May 9 violence case registered at the New Tow Police Station.

A number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and others were arrested after protests broke out across the country following Imran Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Last week, a three-member bench comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Mussarat Hilali granted bail to five suspects booked in the May 9 violence case.

Justice Mandokhail observed during the hearing that the authorities concerned were not arresting the "real terrorists" but were after those who take out political rallies.

The apex court approved the bail in exchange for surety bonds of PKR 50,000 each. It also directed the trial court to give a verdict without getting influenced.

On Wednesday, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his demand for a judicial inquiry into the May 9 violence and the alleged rigging in the February 8 elections, Dawn reported.

The PTI founder also urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to hear the petitions filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). He urged Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa to set up a judicial commission to probe the matter.

Khan renewed his call for a judicial probe into alleged rigging while speaking to journalists after attending a court hearing in the alleged corruption case involving 190 million pounds.

The former PM said the establishment was using the May 9 violence as a pretext to dismantle his party in accordance with the 'London plan'.

"The culprits could have been identified through CCTV footage, but these have been stolen. Those behind the footage theft were responsible for the May 9 episode," the PTI chief said.

He alleged that the closure of cases related to the Sharif family and President Asif Ali Zardari was "part of the London plan," Dawn reported.(ANI)

