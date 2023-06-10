Islamabad [Pakistan], June 10 (ANI): The Pakistan government on Friday advised authorities in Sindh and Balochistan to remain alert as a "very severe" cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, over the Arabian Sea was reported to be moving towards Pakistan's coastal areas, Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper reported.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

According to an advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Cyclone Biparjoy had changed its course and slowly tracked in the north-northeast direction during the past 12 hours.

It now lies near latitude 14.8°N and longitude 66.5°E at a distance of about 1,120 km south of Karachi. "Maximum sustained surface winds are 130-150 km/hour gusts and 160km/hour around the system centre."

As per the advisory, the favourable environmental conditions including the sea surface temperature of 30-32°C, low vertical wind shear and upper-level divergence were still supporting the system to intensify further.

"Owing to the shift in upper-level steering winds, there is an uncertainty in the global model's opinion regarding the track forecast of Biparjoy with some taking it to Oman-Pakistan western coast and others indicating towards Indian Gujarat-Pakistan Sindh coast. Considering this uncertainty, the system is likely to keep tracking further north/northeastward during the next two days," the Met Office added, according to Dawn.

The Met Office while outlining the possible impacts of the cyclone, advised fishermen not to venture into the open sea from Monday, June 12, until the system was over as the sea conditions might get rough accompanied by high tides along the coast.

The advisory added: "With its probable northeast track, the rain-thunderstorm with some heavy falls and squally winds are expected on the Sindh-Makran coast from June 13 night to June 14 morning."

Meanwhile, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman has alerted authorities.

"All relevant authorities, particularly PDMA Sindh and Balochistan, are advised to take stock of preparations and ensure public safety for communities in coastal areas," she tweeted, as per Dawn.

Separately, in a press release issued today, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said the developing situation was continuously being monitored by the National Emergencies Operation Centre. (ANI)

