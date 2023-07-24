Sindh [Pakistan], July 24 (ANI): Heavy rains on Sunday hit Pakistan’s Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Dadu districts of Sindh province, causing urban flooding in the wake of the breakdown of the drainage system and suspending power supply, Dawn reported.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

It started raining heavily in Pakistan’s Hyderabad on Saturday night and continued into Sunday till 2 am when it rained around 45 minutes. The power supply went off with the first drop of rain causing a massive breakdown early on Sunday.

At around 4:30 pm, the second spell of rain started and continued till 10 pm intermittently, paralyzing civic life in the absence of electricity and the non-functioning of Wasa pumping stations. The rainwater flooded all main roads, roundabouts and low-lying localities.

As per Dawn, the power breakdown struck the Hyderabad region, particularly Hyderabad city, prompting the district administration to struggle to clear rainwater from main roads and roundabouts.

Pakistan’s Met Office recorded around 50 mm of rain in Hyderabad city. It also rained in Hala, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Jamshoro and Nawabshah.

Moderate rain soaked the city of Mirpurkhas and other district towns intermittently turning main roads and streets into pools of water and flooding all depressions and low-lying areas.

In some low-lying localities, rainwater entered a number of houses, forcing the families to shift to safer places. Rainwater could not be drained from the roads and streets as the pumping stations did not function without a power supply.

Many motorbikes and cars stopped functioning while trying to navigate through the rainwater, according to Dawn. (ANI)

