Islamabad [Pakistan], March 4 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Sunday opposed a proposed Senate resolution seeking to ban all social media platforms in Pakistan. It warned the members of Pakistan Senate that such "ill-judged" measures violate people's constitutional right to freedom of expression, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

The statement of HRCP came a day after Pakistan Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, submitted a resolution calling for a complete ban on social media platforms - Facebook, X, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, stressing that these platforms are detrimental to the future of the young generation, according to Dawn report.

In a press release posted on X, the HRCP stated, "The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) strongly opposes the proposed @SenatePakistan resolution seeking a ban on all social media and warns the members of the Upper House that any such ill-judged measures that violate people's constitutional right to freedom of expression also represent an erosion of democracy."

In the statement, HRCP has called the resolution "non-sensical." He noted that political parties, state institutions, government representatives and legislators including Pakistan Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi continue to use X through virtual private networks (VPNs) despite the shut down of the social media platform X since February 17.

HRCP said, "In the first instance, such a resolution is as nonsensical as it is impractical. With social media platform X having been shut down since 17 February, it is ironic to see that political parties, state institutions, government representatives and legislators (including Senator @bahramand_tangi, who moved this resolution) continue to use X by means of virtual private networks (VPNs)."

"Second, access to social media has empowered ordinary citizens to exchange information, earn livelihoods, lobby for their rights and freedoms, hold duty bearers accountable, and mobilize around social and political causes. Any attempt to curb digital freedoms wholesale betrays a shocking ignorance of how modern democracies and economies function," he added.

HRCP Chairperson Asad Iqbal Butt noted that successive governments have "frequently and arbitrarily shut down social media for 'security concerns' even prior to the 2024 elections." He said that there is no evidence which indicates that such a measure has made society in Pakistan any safer.

In a statement shared on X, HRCP stated, "If indeed the Senate is concerned about the future of this country's youth, ostensibly the reason for proposing this resolution, its efforts would be better served tackling such issues as youth unemployment, access to education and rampant misogyny rather than acting as an outmoded 'thought-police'."

"Where social media is to be regulated to prevent hate speech and incitement to violence against women and religious, ethnic and gender minorities, this must be narrowly tailored, enforced with transparency and designed with civil society consensus. Regrettably, giving the state a free hand to regulate social media is futile because it has always perceived this responsibility as an opportunity to censor rivals and dissenters."

HRCP has called on civil society and digital rights activists to mobilize against all efforts to impose such arbitrary curbs, including reports of a ban on all VPNs, and demands that X be restored immediately.

A resolution advocating the prohibition of major social platforms, including Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, X, and YouTube in Pakistan, has reached the Pakistan Senate, Dawn reported.

The resolution, scheduled for debate during Monday's session, is aimed at shielding the younger generation from what it perceives as the "negative and devastating effects" of these platforms, Dawn reported citing Senate secretariat documents.

Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, formerly associated with the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), is set to move the resolution. The resolution contends that these digital platforms are fostering norms contrary to "our religion and culture," leading to "hatred amongst the people on the grounds of language and religion."

It emphasises that using such platforms to disseminate "negative and malicious propaganda" against the armed forces goes against the country's interests.

The resolution alleges that these platforms serve as conduits for spreading fake news about various issues and attempt to manipulate and promote false leadership to deceive the younger generation, according to Dawn report.

This push for a comprehensive ban on major social websites coincides with ongoing disruptions to X, following widespread backlash against the judiciary and establishment after the elections conducted on February 8. (ANI)

