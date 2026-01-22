Faisalabad [Pakistan], January 22 (ANI): Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) has issued a formal condemnation following a horrifying incident involving the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 12-year-old Christian girl.

Despite the registration of a First Information Report (FIR), the perpetrators remain at large, and the victim's family reports facing ongoing threats.

According to a fact-finding mission conducted by HRFP, the incident occurred on December 8, 2025. The victim's father reported that the minor disappeared at approximately 6:30 PM while running a local errand.

As per HRFP, its fact-finding team visited the family and collected the facts and reports while ensuring every possible support in a horrifying incident.

Two witnesses, Adeel Masih and Parvez Masih, observed a minor girl being forced into a residence by two neighbours, Talha Shabbir and Muhammad Arsalan.

Upon entering the house, the father and witnesses reportedly caught Talha Shabbir in the act of assaulting the minor. Muhammad Arsalan, armed with a pistol, allegedly threatened the father and witnesses at gunpoint before both suspects fled the scene.

The case was initially processed by Sub-Inspector Asad Hayat under Section 375-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and forwarded to the Millat Town Police Station. While the case is currently under the jurisdiction of the Special Sexual Offences Investigation Unit (SSIOU), progress has stalled.

During the most recent court hearing on January 5, 2026, no significant developments were recorded. Despite clear identification and witness testimony, the police have yet to arrest the accused individuals. The family of the victim reports being pressured and threatened to withdraw the case.

Naveed Walter, President of HRFP, emphasised that this case represents an intersection of multiple grave offences, including child abuse, abduction, and the threat of forced conversion through coerced marriage.

"An FIR is only the first step; it is a basic right, not a solution," Walter stated. "The real task lies in bringing these culprits to justice, ensuring the protection of the victim and her family, and implementing systemic changes to prevent these recurring violations against minority girls."

HRFP called upon the relevant authorities to ensure the swift capture of Talha Shabbir and Muhammad Arsalan, provide 24X7 security for the victim and her family against retaliatory threats and fast-track the legal proceedings to prevent the suspects from exploiting procedural delays. (ANI)

