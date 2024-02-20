Islamabad [Pakistan], February 20 (ANI): Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) has demanded protection and justice for blasphemy victim Younas Masih and his family. Younas Masih (68) was accused of blasphemy in Khurrianwala village in Pakistan's Faisalabad.

HRFP fact-finding the case visited the sites of the incident, police stations, and interviewed the involved characters. Younas Masih, who was freed from charges, visited the HRFP office for continuity of assistance in their emergency, in a press statement issued by HRFP.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Gifts Russian-Made Car to North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un.

Younas Masih and his family have shared the details of the consequences and reasons for accusing him of the blasphemy charges with HRFP. The HRFP team gathered the facts, evidence, and documents and concluded that it was a fake charge against Younas Masih.

The incident took place on February 10, when Younas Masih was falsely blamed forblasphemy by Fatima Bibi and her husband Liaqat Ali due to personal grudges and family'sdispute, according to the HRFP press release.

Also Read | Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Meets With PM Narendra Modi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 20, 2024.

A few months before, a conflict started between Christian and Muslim women who were neigbbours, Fatima Bibi and Younis' wife Azra Bibi and that resulted in stopping visits to each other's homes. Even a minor grandson of Younas Masih named Rehman, who sometimes used to visit Fatima Bibi's home, was asked not to visit them anymore.

When Azra Bibi asked the reasons for this behaviour, Fatima Bibi responded that she will take action against them on all levels and would make sure that no one from Younis's family would be able to live there.

On February 10, Fatima Bibi suddenly started screaming at 3 pm and provoked people to say that Younas Masih had defiled the Quranic pages. Someone called 15, the police arrived at the spot and took Younas immediately to Civil Line Police Station in Katchery Bazar, Faisalabad.

Police questioned Younas Masih about blasphemy allegations in the police statement. He was released on February 13 after he was proven innocent. Fatima Bibi and Liaqat, who cameto the police station following the case, were imprisoned after enquiring and proving beingguilty.

In the First Information Report (FIR) registered on February 10, Fatima Bibi claimed that she and her husband Amanat converted with her husband Amanat Ali. She alleged that she was reciting the Holy Quran in the house when Younas Masih came and started quarrelling, threw the Holy Quran on the floor and tore the Quranic verses, and threw it on the ground. According to her, Masif said that if you do not obey me, I will cast you out of the house.

On February 14, an FIR was registered in the city police station against Amanat Ali, who was arrested proving guilty with his wife Fatima in the case of blasphemy registered in the local police station, according to HRFP press release. He ran away from the police van while Fatima Bibi was in judicial custody of the district jail in Faisalabad. Later, Amanat Ali was arrested again in another city and sent to jail.

HRFP President Naveed Walter welcomed the action of the police in proving Younas Masif innocent. In the press release, he said, "Younas Masih, and his family will reside in hiding for a longer time, because of the sensitivity of their matter. Even the charges have been annulled by police investigations but as the case goes through court, Younas could be called throughout, and the threats from the religious fundamentalists would be remained."

"HRFP was concerned about how Amanat Ali ran away from the police van; but the good thing is he was arrested again. The repealing of blasphemy laws and protections of blasphemy victims and families whether they are in prisons or not, is an ultimate demand of HRFP," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)