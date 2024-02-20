Mumbai, February 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to embark on a significant visit to Jammu today, February 20, where he will inaugurate the AIIMS Campus. Alongside this inauguration, PM Modi will also be inaugurating the campuses of three IIMs. Additionally, he will lay the foundation stone for several projects amounting to over Rs 13,000 crore. These projects include the permanent campus of IIT Bhilai, IIT Tirupati, IIT Jammu, IIITDM Kancheepuram, Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) in Kanpur, and two campuses of Central Sanskrit University in Uttarakhand's Devprayag and in Agartala, Tripura.

On Monday, February 19, in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for Shri Kalki Dham. Further, PM Modi inaugurated an exhibition as part of a groundbreaking ceremony in Lucknow. This ceremony marks the launch of more than 14,000 projects valued at Rs 10 lakh crore in the city. However, amid these announcements and inaugurations, tensions brewed as farmer leaders rejected the government's proposal regarding the Minimum Support Price (MSP) at the Shambhu Border.

Furthermore, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) initiated the operation of premium Shivneri buses on the newly inaugurated Atal Setu. Additionally, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) declared that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal would not appear before the ED, stating that the ED summons were deemed illegal. Lastly, the Supreme Court's decision to examine ballot papers of the Chandigarh mayoral polls indicates ongoing scrutiny over electoral processes.

On the international front, poignant moments unfolded as Yulia Navalnaya accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of her husband Alexei Navalny's death. In Israel, economic woes escalate as the country's GDP contracts sharply, partly attributed to the conflict with Hamas. Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's endorsement of the mobile phone ban in classrooms signals a shift in educational policies aimed at fostering a conducive learning environment.