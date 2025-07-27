Islamabad [Pakistan], July 27 (ANI): The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan to challenge the Lahore High Court's (LHC) decision rejecting his bail in multiple cases linked to the May 9 riots, Geo News reported.

According to Geo News, last month, the LHC dismissed Khan's bail petitions in eight separate cases, including one concerning the attack on Lahore's Jinnah House, all related to the violent protests following his arrest.

In his petition, the former Pakistani Prime Minister contended that the First Information Reports (FIRs) lacked concrete evidence and denied any involvement in the incidents, claiming the accusations were baseless.

He further argued that he was in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody during the riots, making his participation impossible, Geo News reported.

Khan also raised concerns about contradictions in the prosecution's statements and alleged that the police deliberately avoided arresting him for months, suggesting bad faith in the investigation. He further called for a deeper probe into the cases and highlighted that many co-accused had already secured bail, while the evidence against him remained insufficient.

The petition challenged the reliability of delayed police statements and asserted Khan's right to be granted bail, as reported by Geo News.

A two-member LHC bench led by Justice Shahbaz Ali Rizvi delivered the ruling on June 24 after hearing arguments from both the defence and government.

Earlier, on November 27, 2024, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) also denied Khan's bail requests in these eight cases.

According to Geo News, the unrest on May 9, 2023, erupted following Imran Khan's arrest on the Islamabad High Court premises in a corruption case.

The protests quickly turned violent, targeting both civil and military properties, including the Pakistani Corps Commander's residence in Lahore and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

While some PTI leaders and supporters have since been released on bail, others remain in custody.

Imran Khan, who was ousted from power through a no-confidence vote in April 2022, has been entangled in numerous legal battles--including charges of corruption and terrorism--since his removal, Geo News reported.

He has been incarcerated since August 2023 following convictions in several cases ahead of the February 8 general elections. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.)