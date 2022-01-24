Islamabad, Jan 24 (PTI) Pakistan on Monday inducted a China-made multi-role frigate and 10 helicopters provided by Qatar in its navy as part of efforts to strengthen its sea frontiers.

The induction ceremony of PNS Tughril, the first of four Type 054-A/P frigates, made by China and 10 Sea King helicopters was held at PN Dockyard, Karachi, according to a statement by Pakistan Navy (PN).

Also Read | Heidelberg Shooting: Several Wounded at Lecture Theatre After Shooting in German City, Gunman Dead.

The contract for four multi-role frigates for Pakistan Navy was signed between Pakistan and China in June 2018 and the PNS Tughril is the lead ship of Type 054-A/P, while the Sea King helicopters were gifted by Qatar.

PNS Tughril is the first ship of its kind that was built at a shipyard in Shanghai. It is a multi-mission capable ship, fitted with weapons such as Surface-to-Air (SAM) and Supersonic Surface-to-Surface Missiles (SSM).

Also Read | COVID-19 Pandemic Can End in 2022 If International Community Takes Comprehensive Measures, Says WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"The state-of-the-art ship can carry out numerous maritime operations due to installation of weapons and sensors,” according to the PN statement.

President Dr Arif Alvi, who was the guest of honour at the event, expressed satisfaction and confidence that a highly capable Pakistan Navy Fleet and its air arm will continue promoting peace and stability while "guarding our maritime frontiers".

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi, underlined that the new inductions would further augment PN combat capabilities.

The new frigate is named after Tugrul, a Turkoman chieftain who founded the Seljuk Empire which ruled over modern-day Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey between the 11th and 14th centuries.

It is said that the Type 054A/P is Pakistan Navy's most capable warship to-date and will help to safeguard the maritime boundary and allied interests.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)