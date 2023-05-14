Islamabad [Pakistan], May 14 (ANI): Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has urged the people of the country to reject Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan through the power of the vote, ARY News reported.

Rana Sanaullah made the remarks while addressing a press conference along with Pakistan's Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in Islamabad on Sunday. He called former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan evil and warned that he would bring disaster to the country if he is not stopped by the nation through the power of the vote.

Sanaullah said that petrol bombs and slingshots were made at the same locations and distributed among the PTI protesters in Pakistan, according to ARY News report. He said that Imran Khan brought a disaster to Pakistan with regards to violent protests after getting a chance. He further said that he was aware of what is going to have happened in Pakistan. However, the people of Pakistan have understood the reality now.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah called violent protests just a trailer of Imran Khan's politics of hatred. He stressed that Pakistan faced major damage due to "terrorism" and added that "terrorists" torched Yadgar-e-Shuhada and gave specific targets to the people for carrying out protests. He called for a ban on the PTI after the violent protests, as per the news report.

"We thought that the protestors are common citizens who will return after holding demonstrations. Later, we got information that those people who attacked Corps Commander Lahore's house were trained terrorists. The attackers had been given special training about the spots eight months ago," Sanaullah said as per the ARY News report.

Rana Sanaullah alleged that Imran Khan looted Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 60 billion belonging to the exchequer and deceived his federal cabinet. He said that Imran Khan should make Al-Qadir trust a public welfare trust, according to ARY News report.

Speaking about the upcoming protest of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties, Sanullah said that a large number of people are willing to attend the demonstration. Sanaullah said that the party leaders met Maulana Fazlur Rehman and requested him to hold a protest outside the Red Zone.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in an interview called Imran Khan an "ungrateful person" who always ditched his benefactors, The News International reported. She further said that whether it was former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan or the late Naeem ul Haq. She said, "Khan followed the same pattern in the case of all these people".

She alleged that the PTI chairman offered a lifetime extension to the ex-army chief, which he declined. However, Khan resorted to using inappropriate words for him in public gatherings upon his refusal, reported The News International.

Aurangzeb called out Khan for being a "fascist person" disguised under a political cloak inflicting irreparable damage to the country. His workers burned schools, state buildings, ambulances and mosques after his arrest in a corruption case, as per The News International report.

It was not the public reaction but an armed assault on the public and private properties as part of a premeditated plan, she said, vowing stern action against those who were involved in vandalism and arson in the wake of Khan's arrest. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)