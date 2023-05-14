Texas, May 14: A 22-year-old man shot and killed his girlfriend early on Wednesday after she reportedly went to another state for getting an abortion. Harold Thompson, 22, was charged with murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Gabriella Gonzalez in a strip mall parking lot, Dallas police said.

CNN reported that the couple were in a relationship according to an arrest affidavit, and were seen walking together in a gas station parking lot the morning after Gonzalez had traveled to Colorado to get an abortion.

For those unaware, Texas banned abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy in September 2021. But nearly all abortions have been halted in Texas since Roe v. Wade was overturned last summer, except in cases of medical emergency.

The affidavit said “It is believed that the suspect was the father of the child. The suspect did not want the girl to get an abortion.”

In a surveillance footage from the parking lot, the couple is seen bickering at 7:30 in the morning, before Thompson takes Gonzalez and placed her in a chokehold the affidavit said but she "shrugs him off."

Thompson then pulled out a gun and shoots Gonzalez in the head. She falls to the ground and Thompson shoots her multiple times before running away, the affidavit said.

Thompson was arrested later Wednesday and is being held in the Dallas county jail without bond.

Court records show Gonzalez's sister, Mileny Rubio, was a witness to the shooting. She was quoted as saying, "I knew she wasn't OK but we couldn't get help, we didn't know how."

Gonzalez had just ended a tumultuous, four-month relationship with Thompson when the shooting occurred, her family said.

