Islamabad [Pakistan], December 2 (ANI): Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that political stability is key to economic progress and termed new, fair elections as the solution, The Express Tribune reported.

During a visit to this part of Southern Punjab on Sunday, Fazl spoke about various issues, including the recent political turmoil, the 26th Constitutional Amendment and the registration of religious schools.

While agreeing with the premise that political stability is vital for ending the woes of people, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said, "Pakistan could not achieve political stability without holding free and fair elections," according to The Express Tribune report.

Fazl, whose party was a part of the last coalition government formed after the ouster of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in April 2022, became displeased with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after the elections held on February, which he called highly rigged and unfair.

Meanwhile, the JUI-F came closer to the PTI, once considered as its bitter foe. Expressing his views, Fazl said that the current government has no justification to remain in power even for a single day, The Express Tribune reported.

He said, "Therefore, new impartial and fair elections should be held immediately so that true representatives of the people can be entrusted with serving their interests."

Speaking about alleged plans to impose a ban on the PTI, Fazl said he does not back banning any political group as proscription is against the principles of democracy. He said that the way in which the government passed various acts after the 26th Constitutional Amendment did not have his support, nor was he taken into confidence regarding the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment.

Fazl said, "Whenever the JUI-F gets the opportunity, it will implement an Islamic system in the country, ensuring justice prevails," adding that Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari, despite parliamentary approval, has not yet signed the bill regarding religious seminaries, causing unrest among millions of seminary students, according to The Express Tribune report.

He warned that so-called "intellectuals" might claim that a certain percentage of seminaries function without registration or bank accounts, even though the bill mandates both. He said Pakistani industrialists and farmers are currently facing an economic crisis and urged federal and provincial governments to take significant measures to improve these sectors so that the country can achieve economic stability. (ANI)

