Lahore [Pakistan], December 8 (ANI): An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's sisters Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan and party leader Salman Akram Raja until January 18 in a protest case, Ary News reported.

According to Ary News, the case refers to a violent clash that took place between PTI workers and police on October 5. The court also granted an extension in the interim bail of Ali Imtiaz Warraich and others.

It was reported that the PTI leaders had filed bail applications in four different cases. The extension of their interim bail provides them with temporary relief as they face charges related to the protest.

On the other hand, former PM Imran Khan has warned the government of launching a civil disobedience movement if his demands are not met.

As per Ary News, addressing media persons outside jail, Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan said that former prime minister, who is currently incarcerated, has announced two key demands namely the release of "political prisoners" facing trial and the composition of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023, and the November 26 crackdown on PTI protesters.

Speaking to journalists outside Adiala Jail, Aleema Khan disclosed that Imran Khan hinted at having "one final card up his sleeve" but chose not to reveal further details, Ary News reported.

Addressing rumors about the former Prime Minister's health, Aleema dismissed them as baseless. She shared that Imran Khan laughed upon hearing the fake reports and assured everyone of his good health, adding that he maintains his fitness through regular exercise.

Incarcerated former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, has been in the Adiala Jail since August 2023 on multiple charges.

Protests have erupted acrosss the country following Imran Khan's arrest, as his supporters and party workers took to the streets to demand his release. (ANI)

