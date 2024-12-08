New Delhi, December 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his best wishes to priest George Jacob Koovakad on his elevation to the rank of Cardinal in the Roman Catholic Church by Pope Francis. The 51-year-old priest from Kerala was promoted to the rank of Cardinal by the Pope in a grand ceremony at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City on Saturday. The event was attended by clergy and dignitaries from across the globe and marked the induction of 21 new Cardinals.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "A matter of great joy and pride for India! Delighted at His Eminence George Jacob Koovakad being created a Cardinal of the Holy Roman Catholic Church by His Holiness Pope Francis." "His Eminence George Cardinal Koovakad has devoted his life in service of humanity as an ardent follower of Lord Jesus Christ. My best wishes for his future endeavours," the Prime Minister added. ‘Matter of Immense Pride for India’: PMO on Archbishop George Jacob Koovakad’s Elevation As Cardinal by Pope Francis.

Koovakad has become the first priest from India to be directly promoted to the rank of Cardinal. Previously, all other cardinals from India had held the positions of bishops or archbishops before receiving this honour. Koovakad is attached to the Syro-Malabar Catholic Archdiocese of Changanacherry and after being elevated as a cardinal, he became the sixth person from India to occupy the post. The other five Cardinals were bishops before being elevated to this exalted post in the Catholic Church.

On Saturday, while speaking to the media just before he took his immediate family to have the customary meeting with the Pope, the smiling Koovakad said, "My parents and my close relatives have come for the function and we are going for the function when the Pope will receive all the guests. This is God's will, which I never expected. This elevation is a selection done by God. I owe this to all who made it possible. When I was sent here (in 2006), I was told by my respected seniors that if it's to learn the Bible, that can be done in Kerala itself, but since you are being sent to the Vatican, it's being done to learn things deeply." PM Narendra Modi Sends Delegation to Vatican To Witness Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad’s Ordination As Cardinal.

In the global Catholic Church, there are 232 active Cardinals at present, and the numbers will go up to 253 after Koovakad and 20 others will be elevated. It's this group of Cardinals who will be sitting together to elect the next Pope whenever that time comes. Koovakad, currently based in the Vatican, has the responsibility of organising the international travel schedule of Pope Francis. He joined the Vatican Diplomatic Service in 2006 after completing his formation at the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy.

Born on August 11, 1973, in Thiruvananthapuram, Koovakad became a priest on July 24, 2004, and later pursued training for diplomatic service at the prestigious Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy. In 2006, he began his diplomatic career at the Apostolic Nunciature in Algeria. He has served in Apostolic Nunciatures in Algeria, South Korea, Iran, Costa Rica, and Venezuela.

