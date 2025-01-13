Lakki Marwat [Pakistan], January 13 (ANI): Another set of protests erupted in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan, on Sunday following two separate incidents involving criminal activity and violence, Dawn reported.

The first incident involved the abduction of three villagers by a gang of criminals, which led to a violent confrontation. The criminals, led by Shafiq Sardar, reportedly attacked villagers from Daulatkhel, who were returning from harvesting reed plants. Armed villagers retaliated, resulting in an exchange of fire.

Also Read | Los Angeles Wildfire: LA Fire Death Toll Surges to 24 As Firefighters Brace for More Fierce Winds.

The gang abducted three individuals--Hayatullah, Muhabbat Khan, and Shahzar Khan--near Zerjanu and took them to an undisclosed location.

In response, a large group of armed villagers gathered and blocked Begukhel Road, demanding the safe return of the kidnapped victims and the arrest of the criminals involved. After police assured the protesters that action would be taken, the roadblock was lifted.

Also Read | Thailand’s Cabinet Approves Draft Bill to Legalise Casinos and Gambling to Boost Tourism, Economy.

In another incident, protests broke out in the Kaichi Kamar area after the body of a young man, Barkatullah, was found in a forest near the Kurrum River.

Barkatullah, a labourer who harvested reed plants, had been missing since the previous day. Protesters alleged that he had been killed by a mortar shell fired by security forces. His family, who depended on his income, was devastated by his death. The protesters blocked the Kurram Bridge on the Peshawar-Karachi Highway, disrupting traffic. After police intervened and assured them of an investigation, the protests ended, and the highway was reopened, Dawn reported.

The district also witnessed another fatality when unknown gunmen shot and killed Qadir, a 34-year-old motorcyclist, near Nar Haideran in Sera Naurang town. The gunmen took Qadir's motorcycle after the murder. His brother, Abid, reported the incident to the police, and an investigation was launched.

In a separate attack, the driver of a security team for a local cement factory was injured in Darra Pezu town. Armed assailants opened fire on the security team's patrol vehicle, injuring the driver, Baidullah. The injured was hospitalised, and the police have registered a case. These incidents reflect a troubling surge in violence in Lakki Marwat, leaving the local community in distress.

Lawlessness in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become a significant concern, with rising instances of violence, extremism, and criminal activities. Despite the government's claims to improve security, several regions of the province continue to face challenges from militant groups and criminal syndicates.

The lack of effective policing, coupled with socio-economic instability, has allowed lawlessness to thrive, leading to widespread fear among residents. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)