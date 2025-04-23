Karachi [Pakistan], April 23 (ANI): Judicial activities across the subordinate courts in Sindh came to a standstill, as lawyers staged a province-wide boycott in protest against the contentious canals project, as reported by the Dawn.

According to the Dawn, courts in Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Naushahro Feroze, and several other districts remained deserted throughout the day due to the strike by the legal community.

Lawyers held rallies in cities and towns across the province, expressing solidarity with colleagues participating in a long-running sit-in at the Babarloi Bypass, opposing the controversial construction of six canals on the Indus River, the Dawn cited.

In Karachi, the legal community observed a complete shutdown of district courts, announcing an indefinite closure. Karachi Bar Association's acting general secretary, Imran Aziz, confirmed that the boycott of court proceedings would continue until further notice, in support of the Babarloi protest, the Dawn cited.

Aziz stated that during this boycott period, only legal professionals would be permitted access to the City Courts premises.

Speaking at a press conference, he revealed that the All Sindh Lawyers Action Committee had unanimously decided to expand the sit-in protest to three additional locations -- Kamo Shaheed, Kashmore Dera Mor, and Karachi -- further intensifying their opposition to the canal project and what they termed as "unconstitutional corporate farming."

He emphasised the association's unwavering commitment to the cause, vowing that protests would persist until all initiatives seen as illegal and detrimental to Sindh's land, water, and people were withdrawn, the Dawn reported.

Aziz also announced plans for a sit-in outside the Malir court, which was later relocated to Bin Qasim Link Road in Gulshan-i-Hadeed. He called upon fellow lawyers and civil society to actively support what he described as a "historic movement for the protection of the River Indus and Sindh's future."

The lawyers argue the Sindh canal project is illegal, imposed without consent, threatening local agriculture, water rights, and provincial autonomy. (ANI)

