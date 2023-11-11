Islamabad [Pakistan], November 11 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf former secretary general, Asad Umar, who had resigned from his post in May following the May 9 riots, announced his resignation from PTI's basic membership as well as quit politics, Dawn News reported on Saturday.

Taking to X, the PTI leader said, "After more than one decade in public life, I have decided to completely quit politics. I am resigning from [the] basic membership of PTI." Umar was a close aide of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The Pakistan-based news daily reported that Umar's resignation follows a long list of politicians who have quit the PTI after a nationwide crackdown was launched against the party and hundreds of party leaders were arrested after the May 9 riots.

Asad Umar announced his resignation in a press conference on May 24, condemning the May 9 events but had not hinted at joining any other party.

Today, referring to the same press conference, Umar noted that he had "already stated publicly earlier that I disagree with the policy of confrontation with state institutions", Dawn News reported.

The ex-PTI secretary-general said, "Such a policy has led to a serious collision with state institutions, which is not in the interest of the country."

Dawn News reported that Umar went on to thank those who had supported him in his public life, particularly the "NA-54 team and the voters who elected me twice."

"I have tried my best to serve the constituency that I was elected from. May Allah's blessings shine upon the Pakistani nation," the ex-finance minister added. (ANI)

