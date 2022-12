Balochistan [Pakistan], December 28 (ANI): Pakistan's security personnel arrested the leaders of the people protesting against illegal fishing in Balochistan's Gwadar, following a clash with the protesters, according to The Balochistan Post.

Taking to Twitter, The Balochistan Post said, "Gwadar: clashes taking place between protesters and security forces as protests against illegal fishing turn violent after protest leaders were arrested."

Also Read | Andoo Comanche Crossed the Derwent River Finish Line to Win the Annual Sydney-Hobart Yacht … – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

In the first week of December also, people protested against the illegal deep-sea fishing under the banner of "Give Gwadar its rights," Geo-Politik reported. The harassment of local residents at security checkpoints demonstrates the frustration of people against the "failures of the promised development in the region."

Protesters believe that their livelihood has been taken from them and they feel abandoned. Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman, Secretary General of Jamaat-e-Islami Baluchistan, has expressed solidarity with the protesting fishermen, as per the Geo-Politik report. Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman has said that 90 per cent of the population in Gwadar comprises fishermen.

Also Read | UK Shocker: Footballer Stabbed to Death on Birmingham Nightclub Dance Floor, Probe Underway.

Some activists have claimed that the fishermen communities in coastal parts of Balochistan have not been given proper compensation. Javed Hussain Shah, an Islamabad-based scholar of BRI projects in Pakistan said, "Gwadar's people have shown their frustration over the empty dreams Beijing had sold to them at the expense of their gains."

Along coasts in Balochistan, multiple subsistence-level fishing communities have lived for centuries and these people have been living close to the poverty line, as per the Geo-Politik report. Many of these fishing communities were shifted to nearby villages before and during the construction of the Gwadar projects. The people were relocated to nearby villages as their own villages came under the areas marked for the port.

Fishermen who do not agree to give up their ancestral land were forcefully shifted. The relocation has snatched fishermen's power to negotiate a suitable price for their land and further moved them toward poverty, as per the news report.

The relocation has resulted in protests and blockades in Karachi and Gwadar. People are afraid of the continuation of forced relocation in already saturated villages which does not have the space and readiness to welcome and accommodate them. It has further enhanced anger and resentment.

As per the Geo-politik report, people also showcase resentment in Gwadar as they every day need to prove their identity by repeatedly showing their identity proofs to enter the city. The reluctance makes the people believe that they will not get their share of development funds.KB Firaq, President of the Gwadar Educational Welfare Society, said, "The Gwadar fishermen are not allowed near the port boundaries. Thousands of fishermen have been asked to leave the harbor," Geo-Politik reported.

The situation is further aggravated due to the issuance of fishing licenses to Chinese trawlers by the government. The government's move has badly impacted their livelihood and it has resulted in discontent. Activists have stressed that roads in Gwadar are not being developed while roads in Punjab are being developed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)